Softball – the struggles of always being on the road

The University of Maine softball team’s home opener against Binghamton was supposed to take place on March 28 in Orono, but will now happen on Sunday, March 29 at the Bearcats Sports Complex due to the weather forecast. They are set to meet for this America East doubleheader at 12 p.m. The team currently has a record of 8–21 overall and 0–3 in conference play. The Black Bears have now been on the road since Feb. 6 with their start in North Carolina and will not get to play at home until April 11 against UMass Lowell.

Softball is a hard sport to play if you live in Maine, the common denominator being weather and field conditions. For example, even in the beginning of April it is still pretty chilly with the forecast often being in the 30s–50s. These low temperatures affect the grip on the bat and ball, stinging hands on contact and muscle stiffness, which can increase injury risk. Snowmelt causes wet fields that are poorly drained and easily damaged, making the pitch slippery so that it is hard to run or field cleanly. The lingering snow and frost from early spring still makes it hard to prep fields and makes it unsafe for play due to the uneven surfaces.

The softball team has been training in the dome for all of their season so far, which affects distances and practice accuracy. Due to the field being out of commission for more than half of their season, the team has been on the road, traveling every weekend and sometimes weekdays since the beginning of February to play multiple games. Like many student athletes, playing away games can be physically and mentally draining because of disrupted routines, missed class time and more.

“Missing class is definitely the part where I struggle,” said third-year shortstop Kyli Hernandez. “Being present in class is very important and staying on top of everything is a struggle, but we’re used to it.”

The frequent travel and fatigue is one part of student-athlete life that most people do not see. Long bus rides, irregular sleep and less time for proper meals and hydration is one factor into the disadvantage of playing away. The mental stress of balancing school, sports and travel can be overwhelming when you have the pressure to perform athletically while keeping grades up.

“I think perseverance is something that we’re strong about,” said Hernandez. “At the end of the day, it’s our job to get stuff done.”

Constant travel can be draining and challenging in many ways, but it also builds resilience and discipline. The softball team has learnt to become adaptive and are able to bounce back quickly because the next game is around the corner. Now that they are more than halfway through their season with only seven home games, every one will count.