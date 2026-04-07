Black Bear Baseball win series against Bryant University Bulldogs

The University of Maine Black Bears racked up two wins this weekend against the Bryant University Bulldogs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Black Bears played on Thursday, April, at 2 p.m., Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m., all played at Mahaney Diamond in Orono, Maine.

On Thursday, the Black Bears fell 4-3 in the series opener against the Bulldogs. Runs were scored off of hits by third-year infielder Nic Pepe in the bottom of the first inning, off a home run. Later in the opening inning, first-year infielder Hunter St. Denis hit a single, advancing third-year catcher Shane Andrus to home, making the game 2-0. From the second inning to the fourth, neither team would gain any runs until Bryant University was able to score two. The first run was scored by fourth-year infielder Carlos Irizarry, and the second run was scored by third-year outfielder Gavin Greger, tying the game up.

Second-year utility player Jack Quigly would score the third and final run for the Black Bears, making the game 3-2 in the eighth inning until the Bulldogs scored their final two runs of the game in the ninth. These runs were scored by second-year outfielder Hunter Kingsbury and first-year infielder Dylan Prince.

On Friday, the Black Bears secured a win over the Bulldogs 11-5 at home in Orono. Bryant scored the first run in the opening inning. This run was scored by third-year infielder Casey Wensley. The Black Bears would not score until the second inning. Andrus would score the first run of the game for the Black Bears, and fourth-year outfielder Brody Rasmussen scored the second run.

At the bottom of the third inning, Maine was able to score 6 six runs. These were scored by first-year infielder Troy Carpenter, graduate student outfielder Juju Stevens, Andrus and St. Denis. UMaine would lead the game 6-1. In the seventh inning, Maine would score again to make the game 7-1. This run was scored by second-year outfielder Quinn Murphy. In the sixth, Bryant would score their second run of the game. Second-year outfielder Charlie Saul made the game 7-2. Bryant would go on to score three runs in the seventh inning to make the game 7-5.

These runs were scored by fourth-year infielder Justin Hackett, second-year infielders Cam Pepetti and Wensley. Maine fourth-year infielder Chris Bear would score the eighth run to make the game 8-5. Stevens scored again in the eighth to make the game 9-5 before two more runs were scored for the final 11-5. These runs were scored by St. Denis and Andrus.

The last game of this three–game stretch was played on Saturday. The Black Bears were able to grab another win over the Bulldogs to end their series 2-1.

Wensley scored the first run for the Bulldogs in the opening inning of the final game. No runs would be scored for either team from the second to the sixth inning, with Maine scoring all five of their runs during this inning. These runs were scored by Andrus, Pepe, Rasmussen, Bear and Quigly, all familiar names for this series. Bryant would go on to score one final run in the eighth to end the series 5-2, Black Bears. This run was scored by Saul.

Maine will play the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday, April 11th, in Boston at 2 p.m. before taking on the Merrimack College Warriors on April 12 at 2 p.m..