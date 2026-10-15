Tensions run high as Maine men’s ice hockey falls 2-1 to Quinnipiac in home opener

ORONO, Maine — On Friday, Oct. 9, the University of Maine Black Bears lost their home opener 2-1 to the Quinnipiac University Bobcats.

This game marked the first home game for the Black Bears’ 50th season at the Harold Alfond Sports Arena. The packed stands shook as the Black Bears came onto the ice, with energetic fans excited for the game to begin.

To start the first period, the Bobcats won the initial faceoff, but the Black Bears quickly gained possession. Maintaining possession, the Black Bears forced the Bobcats to ice the puck multiple times in quick succession. With the icings UMaine had multiple faceoffs in the offensive zone which led to a Quinnipiac penalty on fourth-year forward Jack Stockfish. Third-year forward Lee Parks took advantage of this opportunity, scoring a goal assisted by second-year forward William Gerrior and fourth-year forward Max Scott.

Just a couple of minutes later, Quinnipiac tied the game following a faceoff win. The goal was scored by fourth-year forward and Bobcats captain Mason Marcellus, assisted by second-year forward Ethan Wyttenbach and third-year defender Elliot Groenewold.

Throughout the period both teams played physically, laying hits against the boards and in open ice. One of these hits by a Black Bear behind Quinnipiac’s net led to a rush opportunity for the Bobcats. The game-winning goal was scored by Wyttenbach.

The second period had plays similar to the first, with scrums almost every time either goalie caught the puck and stopped play. The play this period favored the Bobcats, with better shot attempts and more shots on goal throughout. Despite attempts by both teams, the period remained scoreless.

The third period kept the physicality up, while also giving the Black Bears plenty of opportunities to gain momentum. A little over halfway through the period, Quinnipiac had scored what originally was called a good goal on the ice. However, the net came off its posts, and after review the goal was overturned.

The Black Bears gained a bit of momentum from this with some shots on goal, but nothing hit the back of the net.

With 22 seconds left in the period, Quinnipiac fourth-year forward Andon Cerbone was called for tripping. The Black Bears kept fourth-year goaltender Albin Boija out of the net and took a timeout to plan for a 6-on-4 opportunity to end the period.

Fans were on their feet in anticipation. However, the Black Bears did not get anything going, other than keeping the Bobcats from scoring an empty-net goal.

Despite the loss, the Black Bears played a strong physical game, and when penalties were called they were able to prevent Quinnipiac’s power play unit from scoring. The Black Bears will look to turn their physicality into offense. They will also look to improve their power play after converting just one of their six opportunities.

The Black Bears finished their two-game home series against Quinnipiac on Saturday, Oct. 10. Their next home game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.