‘Costs are already too high for many families’: Students react to tuition increases outlined at UMaine Presidential Town Hall

The University of Maine Administration held a Presidential Town Hall meeting on March 24 to announce budget changes beginning in Fall 2025. One of the most notable changes was an increase in tuition and housing rates on both the Orono and Machias campuses. Both in-state and out-of-state tuition will increase by 3%, and on-campus housing costs will see a 4.25% increase. These changes will bring tuition costs to an estimated $31,000 per year for in-state and Canadian students and $55,000 for out-of-state students, as compared to the current $30,000 and $53,000, respectively.

The tuition and housing cost increases come after a sudden loss of grants and funding due to federal budget cuts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture decision to pause almost $30 million in grants during the Title IX investigation of UMaine also played a role in the budget changes, despite the funds having been reinstated.

Some students are unsure of how to feel about these new developments. While they recognize the potential benefits of higher revenue, they are also aware of the drawbacks that come with charging students more money. Fiona Johnson, a first-year biochemistry student, shared her thoughts.

“I heard about [the tuition increases] through my mom, who works in the UMaine system. I think they’ll cause financial strain. Costs are already too high for many families. Luckily, I’ll still be able to afford tuition and housing, but the increase does mean that my parents are paying more than they expected to, and budgets need to be changed,” said Johnson. “I have no clue why the increase is happening.”

Lorien Schulte, a first-year wildlife ecology student, also expressed her opinion. She mentioned that she was not aware of the increase, and that UMaine has not been communicative about the budget changes.

“I’m sure there’s been a little communication, but I check my inbox regularly and I haven’t heard anything about the increase or the reasons behind it,” said Schulte.

“I think it will definitely create strain for students, including me, but I do understand why they’re doing it. It will definitely make [affording my education] harder, My tuition gets paid up to 15 credits a semester, but if I want to take any more than that, it’s out of pocket,” said Schulte. “An increase in housing [costs] will definitely be hard for me.”

Both Schulte and Johnson would like to see more support in terms of scholarships, whether it’s better accessibility or more funding.

“With what looks like an oncoming recession and tuition rates higher than they’ve ever been, a lot of students are going to struggle to afford basic living, let alone pay for college on top of that. It’s vital to provide support, and I don’t feel like the university has done that to the best of its ability,” said Schulte.

Those interested in learning more about the scholarships and financial aid options offered by UMaine can visit the Student Financial Aid website.