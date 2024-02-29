Police Beat: 02/19 to 02/25

02/19:

At 7 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a property damage crash on Rangeley Road. No one was hurt.

Around 8:30 p.m., a theft complaint was issued in Hancock Hall. A student’s shirt was missing from the laundry room. The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) checked the camera footage and identified a female resident walking out with the shirt. When asked why she took the shirt, the student said she was not sure why and returned it to the owner.

02/20:

Around 1:30 p.m., criminal mischief occurred in Shibles Hall. “ROT ZZZ” was written across the men’s restroom mirror and “IZZY ROTZ” was on one of the stalls. There is no surveillance in the building.

At 2 p.m., drugs were reported in Hart Hall. The fourth floor had a strong smell of marijuana. UMPD could not pinpoint its source.

02/21:

At 2 a.m., a noise problem occurred in Somerset Hall. UMPD made contact with a group of students standing in the fourth floor hallway who were laughing and talking loudly.

Around noon, a theft complaint was made between the New Balance Recreation Center and Hilltop. A student’s phone was taken and its tracking feature was disabled. There are no suspects at this time.

At 3 p.m., a property damage crash happened in the same area as the theft complaint. A parked car was struck by a vehicle backing out. UMPD discovered that the driver’s license was suspended by the Secretary of State. They temporarily confiscated the license until it becomes reactivated.

At 7 p.m., UMPD made an agency assist to the state police regarding a student who lives in Hancock Hall. A trooper contacted university police because he drove away from a gas pump without paying for the gasoline by using a card that did not register. The student returned to pay the fee.

02/22:

At 3:30 a.m., an information complaint was issued from Oxford Hall. The common room couch had been tipped over and turned onto its side.

At 8 a.m., someone in Chadbourne Hall made a communications complaint regarding a strange email. The sender requested a sum of money and promised to give a larger amount of money in return.

Around 1:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported in Androscoggin Hall. Campus Eyes accused a person of breaking ceiling tiles on the third floor.

Around 3:30 p.m., a property damage crash occurred on Gannett Road in the Cumberland Hall parking lot. Two vehicles and two students were involved. One hit the other’s vehicle backing out of a spot.

02/23:

At 4 p.m., there was criminal mischief in Boardman Hall. Someone dumped an entire bag of dry concrete in the second floor women’s restroom.

Around 9:30 p.m., criminal mischief occurred again in Oxford Hall. A student went around the building and took name tags off each door. UMPD found the individual. They put all of the name tags back in place and were referred to conduct.

02/24:

At midnight, there was a noise complaint at the FIJI fraternity house on College Avenue. UMPD arrived just as they were concluding a party.

Around 2 a.m., an intoxication complaint was reported at Somerset Hall. A male student was found sleeping in the common area and vomiting on the floor. He refused transport and was submitted to conduct.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Somerset Hall. One exit sign was damaged.

Around 3:30 p.m., there was a property damage crash in the Steam Plant Parking Lot. A student struck another vehicle while reversing out of a space. No injuries were sustained.

At 9:30 p.m., a resident assistant found a substantial amount of alcohol in the room of a student under the age of 21. UMPD photographed the alcohol, which mainly consisted of unopened bottles. The student drained them, was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and submitted to conduct.

02/25:

At midnight, an intoxication complaint was issued from Somerset Hall. A male student was vomiting in the restroom after drinking at the Sigma Phi Kapp Fraternity house. He was checked out by the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) but refused transport. The student was submitted to conduct

At 1:30 a.m. a domestic fight occurred in Oxford Hall. A male and female student were arguing loudly. Both of them were underage drinking and referred to conduct.

Around 1:30 a.m., there was an alcohol offense in Androscoggin Hall. Two female students under the age of 21 were caught carrying a bag which contained alcohol. The drinks were confiscated, and they were submitted to conduct.

At 3:30 a.m., an intoxication complaint was issued regarding a student who was extremely drunk. This person vomited, fell asleep, woke up and was “not acting right,” according to UMPD. The student was transported by UVAC and sent to conduct.

Just before 12:30 p.m., a theft was made from the Bryant Global Science Center. A student placed a university-owned trail camera on a tree for research and left it there. The device was missing upon return.

Around 1 a.m., a suspicious complaint was issued at University Park Family Housing. Two suspicious males who the caller did not recognize were walking through the area. UMPD located the subjects, and they turned out to be residents.

Update on past crime:

The Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity had a burglary last year. One big composite and one small one were taken from the house and left at another location. TKE does have outside surveillance, but the suspect’s face was not shown in the footage. Forensic evidence was submitted to a crime lab. The suspect has been identified by UMPD, and they are currently in the process of locating the person of interest.