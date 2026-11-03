RSU 26 board members discuss importance of local elections

Orono voters will elect members of the Regional School Unit (RSU) 26 board of directors on Nov. 3, alongside candidates for state and local offices. The board oversees three schools in Orono, making decisions about district policies, educational priorities and school operations. Three candidates are running for two open seats on the RSU 26 board: incumbent Jacob Eckert, Matthew J.W. Biddle and Sara C. Woodworth. The positions carry three-year terms.

In an interview with the Maine Campus, RSU 26 board Chair Brian McGill emphasized the importance of participating in local elections and understanding the responsibilities of elected school board members ahead of voting.

“First off, the RSU 26 board applies to the town of Orono… a couple of the key things they do, is that they hire and review the superintendent [and] they set school policies, some of which are quite boring, but some of which, like the recent policy that gets rid of cell phones, the ‘Bell-to-Bell Cellphone Ban,’ are significantly educational,” McGill said.

McGill described some of the responsibilities newly elected members would take on when joining the school board.

“We have a five-year strategic plan, which we are about two and a half years into. So there is certainly going to be some role in trying to make sure that continues going forward. The board has an important role in making sure that’s happening on top of the strategic direction, and on top of the day-to-day running of our schools,” McGill said.

McGill also said the board’s ongoing efforts to evaluate technology use will be discussed further.

“We have set a goal this year of evaluating our use of technology and making sure that it’s strongly aligned with our educational goals. In particular, we have already banned cell phones — we did that a couple of years ago. We are now talking about the one-to-one laptop program primarily,” McGill said.

Smaller elections, such as the RSU 26 board election, can be overshadowed by larger races on the ballot, including congressional and state legislative elections. Incumbent board member Eckert discussed the importance of local elections for the community.

“Municipal elections are important because they determine who represents residents at the most local level of government. Municipal elections help shape towns and communities by influencing local policies, public services and how taxpayer dollars are allocated to meet community priorities,” Eckert said.

Eckert also emphasized the importance of staying informed about local candidates and issues.

“I believe it is important for everyone, including students, to become as informed as possible about the candidates. Understanding who is running for office and what they stand for allows individuals to make informed decisions and better understand how election outcomes can directly impact their daily lives and the future of their communities,” Eckert said.

McGill also encouraged residents to participate in local elections.

“I would say the local elections, whether it’s the town council that pays for your streets and runs the library, or the school board, have a much larger impact on our day-to-day lives than we think about. These elections are super important, and people should be thinking about voting, and they should even be thinking about running in these offices,” McGill said.

More information on the RSU 26 school board can be found on its website.