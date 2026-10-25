Several political lawn signs, including ones promoting Democratic incumbent Sen. Mike Tipping and Republican challenger Leo Kenney, gathered around the town welcome sign in Orono, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Elora Griswold / Maine Campus

Several political lawn signs, including ones promoting Democratic incumbent Sen. Mike Tipping and Republican challenger Leo Kenney, gathered around the town welcome sign in Orono, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. Elora Griswold / Maine Campus

Meet the candidates: Tipping and Kenney discuss issues facing UMaine students

This election season, Orono residents and University of Maine students registered to vote locally will help decide whether incumbent Democratic Sen. Mike Tipping or Republican challenger Leo Kenney will represent Maine Senate District 8 in Augusta.

The Maine Campus interviewed both candidates to understand their perspective on issues affecting the UMaine community, including the university system’s budget deficit and how to address the rising cost of living for students.

Maine Campus: What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing University of Maine students and residents of District 8, and what specific actions would you take to address that issue?

Tipping said that navigating the “increasing costs of tuition, housing and food” is a core concern in District 8. He added that he has made various efforts to address these challenges, including introducing a bill to help Pell Grant recipients afford the cost of attendance and passing a new tax on real estate transfers over $1 million, which “puts that money toward more affordable housing.”

Kenney said the greatest issue is “a lack of opportunity” and jobs that encourage students to stay in the state of Maine. Referencing reports in 2025 that Maine’s average residential electric bills rose more than 36% in a single year, he added that “high energy costs are a major deterrent for companies deciding where they want to invest and grow.” Through reexamining Maine’s energy policies, Kenney said he will “make sure Maine ratepayers aren’t paying more than they should to benefit out-of-state developers.”

Also touching on the issue of affordability, Kenney said he would explore implementing a supplemental Homestead Exemption to help support first-time homeowners and retirees living on fixed incomes. He added that he would “support efforts to increase the supply of housing, so more young people and families can afford to rent or buy in Maine.”

Maine Campus: The University of Maine System is facing a budget deficit and potential faculty and staff layoffs. What role should the state legislature play in addressing these challenges, and would you support increasing state appropriations to the UMaine System?

Tipping said it is clear that “for the past five decades, the state has been systematically underfunding our universities,” and, despite him introducing a bill last year to increase funding for UMaine by $9 million annually, he said the current situation exemplifies why “there is a lot more we need to do.”

“The State of Maine used to cover more than 70% of the costs of the UMaine System. Now it covers just 40% and a majority of the costs are paid by students through tuition,” said Tipping. “Our public universities are the greatest engines of opportunity we possess and we should be investing in them, not defunding them.”

Kenney said it is important to maintain the university’s programs and workforce, describing it as “central” to keeping young people in Maine, but emphasized the importance of “thoroughly” examining the system’s finances before making a decision about increased state appropriations.

“What I can commit to is making sure the university has the support it needs to protect its programs, students and jobs while using public dollars responsibly,” said Kenney. “I’d want to work with UMS leaders, faculty and students to understand the problem before deciding how the state should help.”

Maine Campus: Why do you believe you are well suited to represent District 8 and the interests of the University of Maine community? What efforts have you made while campaigning to connect with voters on campus?

Tipping pointed to his work with student organizations, including a bill he introduced to grant two elected student representatives seats on the UMS Board of Trustees. He said the bill was developed in partnership with UMaine’s student government, with students helping make decisions about the legislation.

Tipping also said he previously served as president of his college student union and has attended various events on campus during his campaign, including a recent joint town hall with Matt Dunlap.

Kenney said his experience as a UMaine graduate, business owner and longtime member of the Orono Town Council and school board makes him well suited to represent the district.

“I was born and raised here, and the University of Maine has always been my backyard,” said Kenney.

Kenney added that he has connected with students through sporting events, club activities, Greek life and canvassing. He said he understands student concerns about “affordability, future jobs and wanting to stay in Maine” and that he will “bring these concerns to Augusta.”

Maine Campus: What is one policy or legislative priority on which you disagree with your opponent, and why should voters in District 8 favor your approach?

Tipping said he opposes Kenney being in favor of “building seven or eight new data centers in Maine.” He added that, in contrast to his opponent, he supports a moratorium on new data centers “until we have a better understanding of their environmental impact and effect on electricity rates for Maine people.”

“I also helped pass the law ensuring that data centers no longer receive state tax subsidies,” said Tipping. “I don’t believe Maine taxpayers should have to pay to subsidize Amazon and Google.”

Kenney said that Tipping voting to support the state’s budget growth each time since taking office has helped exacerbate “housing, energy and everyday costs” and that he would not have supported those proposed increases.

“I believe a more careful approach to spending would help keep Maine affordable for families, students and young people who want to build their lives here, and I would work with colleagues on both sides to find that balance,” said Kenney.

Maine Campus: Is there anything else you’d like to share with the UMaine community ahead of Election Day?

Tipping said that students have the right to vote where they attend college and that registering in Orono does not affect their tuition or financial aid. He also emphasized the importance of student participation, noting that his previous state Senate race was the closest in Maine.

“Your vote makes a big difference here,” said Tipping. “This is an important election. Turnout will be high and you should make sure your voice is heard.”

Kenney said he is “fortunate to have grown up in Orono” and that “the thousands of young people who join our community each year are what make Orono such a vibrant place to live.”

Both candidates encouraged students to vote, noting that early voting is available at the Orono Town Office through Oct. 29, with Election Day voting scheduled for Nov. 3 at the New Balance Field House. To learn more about the upcoming election, students can visit UMaine UVote’s guide or information listed on the Town of Orono’s website.