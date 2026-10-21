UMaine UVote highlights early voting opportunities for students

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, UMaine UVote is working to increase student participation through classroom visits, voter registration resources and information about early voting. In an Oct. 15 interview with the Maine Campus, UMaine UVote ambassador Justine Ordinario discussed the organization’s efforts to help students navigate the early voting process.

Early voting in Maine is known as in-person absentee voting. Voters can cast absentee ballots at their municipal clerk’s office through Oct. 29. Absentee ballots returned by mail or drop box must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Maine residents can also register to vote in person through Election Day.

Ordinario believes that early voting is beneficial for students because Nov. 3 polls may not always be accessible for students and picking up a ballot in October can help get students involved.

“It helps students actually participate because it’s more flexible,” Ordinario stated.

One way that UMaine UVote has been preparing for early voting is by having ambassadors go into classrooms and meet with students so that students are aware of who they can go to about voting questions. In the past month, this effort has allowed voting ambassadors to reach over 2,000 students. Voting signs with QR codes provide easier access for students to make sure they are registered to vote.

“The first thing that students should do is check if they’re registered to vote. If not, they should go and get that done as soon as possible,” Ordinario said.

UMaine UVote encourages students to go online and find information about the different candidates running for different office positions. Additional social media content with voting resources will be available on their Instagram page. UMaine UVote anticipates hosting more tabling and creative events in the coming weeks as well, so students can put a face to a name on who they can ask voting questions to.

One of the most significant changes in recent years was Orono’s decision to change municipal elections from spring to fall. By shifting municipal voting in November, students are now fully present on campus and able to participate in local governance. Given that UMaine students make up a substantial portion of Orono’s population, student voter turnout has the potential to sway election results.

“The state of Maine wants us to be involved in politics that represent us, because that’s the workforce that we are going into,” said Ordinario.

Maine’s same day registration provides students easier access to voting at the polls. Students who are interested in serving as poll workers can use this form to volunteer. Oct. 27 is the last recommended day to mail in absentee ballots and Oct. 29 is the last day to cast an in-person absentee ballot. For more information, students can visit Maine voting residence fact sheet for election and voting guidelines. To stay up to date with candidates and local Maine politics, students can also review the Fogler Library election guide.